Okanagan auto body shop raises over $53,000 for Child Advocacy Centre

Boyd Autobody donated the money raised from their Father’s Day Charity Car Show in Kelowna

The Child Advocacy Centre (CAC) of Kelowna received some big financial aid earlier this year.

At the annual Boyd Autobody Father’s Day Charity Car Show this past June, over $53,000 was raised to support the development and programs at the CAC. A 2005 Mustang was donated and raffled off with the car raffle generating $26,500 as well as Boyd raising an additional $27,029.91 for the Kelowna Foundation project.

“Boyd is all about family,” said Boyd’s regional manager, Tony Bonin.

“We want to know that kids in our community are taken care of, this project is very special to us and we are so excited to continue supporting the CAC moving forward.”

READ MORE: Kelowna job market taking a hit due to speculation tax: CHBA

READ MORE: Kelowna Tolko mill shut down for ‘indeterminate’ amount of time

Boyd has made a three-commitment to continue supporting the CAC, a primary project for the Kelowna Foundation (KF) which looks to spear-head the campaign to protect young life and in Kelowna and throughout the Okanagan.

“We could not be more grateful to have (the Boyd family) in our corner,” said KF executive director, Ginny Becker.

“The impact they have made over the past two years is well over $75,000, they are heroes in our eyes.”

The annual car show has been held over the past 20 years to celebrate cars, bikes and other vehicles. Over the years, Boyd has donated to the YMCA, Cops for Kids, Angel Awards and more.

The commitment to the CAC is the first time Boyd has made a multi-year deal in support of an Okanagan charity foundation.

The CAC strives to provide a collaborative response to child abuse and improve access, efficiency and effectiveness of care, while creating a safe space for children and families and help to prevent future abuse through support and community education.

READ MORE: Kelowna farm first in Canada to use advanced pear sorting machine

For more information on the Child Advocacy Centre, visit cackelowna.com.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.