An air tanker drops water on a fire last summer. FACEBOOK PHOTO/STAR PORTER

Okanagan boaters advised to watch for wildfire air tankers

Boaters on Okanagan and Skaha lakes are being advised to watch for air tankers

Boaters on Okanagan and Skaha lakes are being advised to watch for air tankers who are fighting wildfires throughout the valley.

“We thank boaters for their co-operation and diligence to monitor their surroundings while fire fighting aircraft carry out their operations,” said Penticton Fire Department deputy fire chief Chris Forster.

Air tankers are collecting water to support operations of nearby wildfires. When aircraft are approaching lake surfaces Forster said it is requested that boat traffic visually monitor overhead flight paths to avoid any areas where air tankers can be seen making passes over water to replenish their loads.

