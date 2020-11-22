The Baxter Bridge at the north end of Trinity Valley Road east of Enderby is open to all traffic Sunday, Nov. 22, but will close again Monday, Nov. 23, for more repair work. Monday is expected to be the last full-day closure of the bridge, which was shut down by the Ministry of Transportation to all but foot and light emergency vehicle traffic Nov. 8 due to structural issues. (Morning Star - file photo)

Okanagan bridge reopens to all traffic

It’s a 24-hour opening of Baxter Bridge near Enderby; final full-day closure set for Monday

Work still needs to be done but the Ministry of Transportation has announced the Baxter Bridge at the north end of Trinity Valley Road east of Enderby will be open to all traffic Sunday, Nov. 22.

The bridge, closed to all but foot and light emergency vehicle traffic for structural repairs since Nov. 8, is open to all traffic as per posted weight restrictions on signs at each end of the bridge. However, area ministry bridge manager Chad Marsh said the bridge will close again at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, for more work.

“We expect Monday will be the last full-day closure to vehicles required to complete these repairs, and that the school buses and all other vehicles will be able to use the bridge starting 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23,” said Marsh. “Thank you to everyone for working with us to get the bridge open as quickly as possible…”

On Monday, crews will begin work at 8 a.m. Pedestrian crossings over the bridge will take place at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. (no vehicles), and crews will finish work for the day at 5 p.m. The bridge will then be open again to all traffic.

School crossings on Monday will occur at 7:10 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., and 3:50 p.m.

Marsh said there will be a need to have closures on Thursday, Nov. 26, to remove the remainder of the equipment but crews will be able to accommodate the school buses at their usual crossing times.

So on Thursday, Nov. 26, the bridge will close at 9 a.m. for crews to begin work, and will open at 12 p.m. for all vehicles and/or pedestrians waiting at the bridge to cross. The bridge will reopen to all vehicles at 2:30 p.m.


Transportation

