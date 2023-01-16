Okanagan College continues to recover from cyberattack

The college’s IT Services team interrupted a cybersecurity incident on Jan. 9

IT Services is working to restore internet access to on-campus labs, libraries, and learning commons as quickly as possible. (Photo/contributed)

More systems are again operational and available to students and staff after a cyberattack on Okanagan College’s network earlier this month.

IT Services team interrupted a cybersecurity incident on Jan. 9 which involved an unrecognized external agent during routine and proactive surveillance.

The outage affected OC’s public website and learning management site (Moodle), as well as the ability to send all-user emails to students and staff.

IT Services is working to restore internet access to on-campus labs, libraries and learning commons as quickly as possible. Most labs and library computers on campus are now connected to the internet and online with remaining computers coming online shortly.

Students can assume their labs sections are going ahead this week unless they hear directly from their program/instructor about rescheduling.

Guest WiFi internet access is available in many areas on OC campuses in Kelowna, Salmon Arm, Vernon and Penticton.

Due to the cyberattack, the deadlines to pay student fees will be extended beyond originally scheduled timelines, and students are advised to watch for updates in the next few days

The college has also issued new main phone numbers for each campus:

Kelowna (K.L.O. campus): 236-420-6715;

Salmon Arm: 236-420-6713;

Revelstoke: 236-420-6706;

Penticton: 236-420-6711;

Vernon: 250-545-7291.

Further updates can be found on the OC website.

