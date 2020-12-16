What We Cooked features recipes submitted by staff, students and community members from Okanagan College’s campuses. (Okanagan College)

Okanagan College creates cookbook during COVID to support students

The cookbook features recipes of what the school’s library staff cooked during the pandemic

An Okanagan College initiative will be delivering delectable recipes to your home, while supporting the school’s students at the same time.

The idea for What We Cooked: A Compilation of Recipes During COVID Times first came about when college library staff members realized their online daily conversations always circled back to food.

All proceeds from the cookbook sales will go towards the Okanagan College Students’ Union and the Vernon Students’ Association, which will be supporting initiatives around food insecurity and on-campus food banks.

What We Cooked features recipes submitted from all four of the college’s campuses from current staff to alumni, as well as community members and retired faculty members. Some of the recipes are from Okanagan College’s culinary department. The college stated 55 community members helped put the cookbook together throughout the fall semester.

The cookbook includes light bites, full meals and vegetarian fare, with over 100 recipes in total.

“This cookbook celebrates our community of support and is meant to acknowledge time spent in the kitchen, whether that was in the early days of March as we adjusted or now as we head into the winter, seeking comforting and nourishing meals,” Okanagan College web services librarian and library department chair Roen Janyk said.

What We Cooked is available at Mosaic Books in downtown Kelowna. You can pick up a copy in-store or order it online for delivery.

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

