Okanagan College Enactus chapter brings home national gold

Students are leading the way to social betterment

This year’s Enactus national competition were championed by two Okanagan College teams, claiming a first and third place finish in two seperate categories.

CANsave, a financial literacy project won gold for their startup that aims to inspire kindergarten and elementary-level students to learn about budgeting, saving and distinguishing good debt from bad debt.

“It was an incredible send-off to my degree to have a first-place nationals finish,” said Mitchell Folk, CANsave team member. “Enactus offers such a unique experience. You get to put your business skills to use while contributing to a team and the community. It’s a great opportunity to build relationships and network. I encourage any student to take part if they have the chance.”

Winning bronze, FruitSnaps is a project that repurposes fruit that is destined for landfill into healthy snacks.

The project’s manager Abbey Lagerquist also took home the project leader of the year award.

“The students’ success on the national stage is a result of the hundreds of hours poured into a project that is having a direct impact on the lives of young Canadians,” said Devin Rubadeau, OC Enactus coach and Okanagan School of Business professor.

Enactus is an international organization with university chapters spread around the world. The organization’s goal is to create social change through entrepreneurship and encourage students to experience and solve real world problems.

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

Most Read