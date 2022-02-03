Okanagan College announces platform to help report sexual violence on campus (Photo - Okanagan College)

Okanagan College announces platform to help report sexual violence on campus (Photo - Okanagan College)

Okanagan College launched online platform to help report sexual violence

The platform is available to access at all times

Okanagan College has launched an online reporting platform to give students and faculty another option to report sexual harassment, assault and misconduct on campus.

The platform was made possible with a partnership with Respect, Educate, Empower Survivors (REES). They provide multiple reporting options as well as information, resources and support for people on campus and in the community. It is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“While our sincerest hope is that no Okanagan College student will ever have need to use this platform, sadly we know that sexual violence remains all too prevalent in our society,” said Meri Kim Oliver, vice president of Students for Okanagan College. “It is of vital importance to us that students know what tools and processes are in place to support them at the college, and that our employees understand how and where to direct students to access these supports when needed.”

According to a 2019 Stats Canada survey, 71 per cent of post-secondary students have experienced or witnessed undesired sexual behaviours.

“REES is proud to support Okanagan College communities with a consistent, online reporting option as well as access to information about supports and resources,” says Mary Lobson, founder of REES.

Columbia Bible College, St. Francis Xavier University, the University of Windsor and the University of Winnipeg also collaborate with REES on their campuses.

Last fall, Okanagan College introduced a mandatory sexual violence and consent online course for all students.

“We encourage all members of our learning community to visit OC’s sexual violence information page to familiarize themselves with REES, with our Sexual Violence Policy, related policies, and the training and resources available.” said Meri Kim Oliver.

READ MORE: Murder charge laid in stabbing of Vernon teen in U.K.

READ MORE: Okanagan-Shuswap active house listings remain at record low

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaOkanagansexual assaults

Previous story
Man facing charges in rollover crash back in B.C. after allegedly fleeing to Quebec
Next story
Slippery road conditions a factor in three collisions on Highway 1 in the Shuswap

Just Posted

Campfire. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media - File)
New B.C. think tank shares vision for how humanity will live 500 years from now

Okanagan College announces platform to help report sexual violence on campus (Photo - Okanagan College)
Okanagan College launched online platform to help report sexual violence

BC School Sports has been in talks with the Ministry of Education to reverse a decision that prevents school sports tournaments from happening, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
BC School Sports ‘hopeful’ Ministry of Education will reverse tournaments restriction

Police say an eastbound semi lost control in slippery road conditions and went into the eastbound ditch along Highway 1 in Craigellachie in the early morning hours of Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (Shane Burden/Facebook photo)
Slippery road conditions a factor in three collisions on Highway 1 in the Shuswap