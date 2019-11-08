RBC VP of Commercial Banking Ray Warren, Okanagan College Foundation’s Helen Jackman, RBC Community Manager Courtney Hesse and Okanagan College Network and Telecommunications Engineering Technology Professor Troy Berg. (Submitted photo)

Okanagan College receives 50K to boost students’ tech careers

Gateway to Tech is a provincial funding program that received a major boost with a donation from RBC

At just 15 years old, Matias Hartwig has proven he has the chops to work in tech. Having fallen in love with technology at an early age, he’s already created several apps, including a digital tape measure that measures distance through sound waves.

Given his early accomplishments it was no surprise when the W.L. Seaton Secondary student in Vernon enrolled in Gateway to Tech, a program offered by Okanagan College in collaboration with local school districts.

Now, thanks to a $50,000 donation from RBC, the program has what it needs to further boost students like Hartwig as they pursue careers in tech.

“With this generous gift, RBC is demonstrating how much it values investing in youth to succeed in the careers of today and tomorrow,” says Dennis Silvestrone, Okanagan College’s Director of Continuing Studies and Corporate Training.

Gateway to Tech teaches school students how their future careers will be shaped by technology through a 17-week course exploring how various technologies function.

The course is for high school credits but the students take the program at the College.

Silverstone said that with technology set to significantly change our economy, demand will be driven up for coding and technical skills in the future workforce.

“The opportunity for students to work directly with local tech companies gives them a much better understanding of the skills they’ll need to be successful and contribute to our communities.”

The funds are specifically aimed at helping the College create a work-integrated learning component to Gateway to Tech when it is offered in Salmon Arm this spring. This addition intends to allow students real-world experience and connections with local technology companies before they graduate.

The original funding for the program came from B.C.’s Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Training.

The $50,000 comes from RBC’s Future Launch Program – a commitment of $500 million to help young people prepare for the future of work by giving them access to work experience, skills development and networking.

“We’ve found that cultivating a robust professional network is key to building a successful career,” said Mark Beckles, RBC Senior Director, Youth Strategy and Innovation.

“Research indicates that as many as 85 per cent of jobs are filled via networking, so we hope that through our partnership with Okanagan College on our RBC Future Launch initiative, we can help young Canadians make meaningful connections to bridge the gap between education and employment.”

For a student like Hartwig, Gateway to Tech has had its intended effect: it’s made him more certain that computer science is his passion, and has encouraged him to set big goals for the future.

“I want to develop something that people will use in their day-to-day lives,” said Hartwig.

Okanagan College’s Gateway to Tech program is currently running in Vernon with a Kelowna, Osoyoos and Salmon Arm intake this Spring.

READ MORE: Facial scans kick in for NEXUS passengers at YVR

READ MORE: Vernon’s LED conversion project illuminates $75K light study

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Upcoming film: Two paralyzed adventurers paddle and bike from Revelstoke to Nelson
Next story
Slippery road conditions in Revelstoke today

Just Posted

Slippery road conditions in Revelstoke today

Chance for snow

Upcoming film: Two paralyzed adventurers paddle and bike from Revelstoke to Nelson

The documentary will be released later this year

Province collecting input for strategy to prepare for climate change

The deadline is Jan. 10, 2020

Gas prices fluctuate by more than 10 cents across the Okanagan

On Thursday morning, a litre of gas in the Central Okanagan was 122.9 cents

Real estate prices from Peachland to Revelstoke cooling down: report

Average condo price down 14 per cent month-over-month

VIDEO: “Van lifers” want to spend winter in Kelowna

The couple is looking for a place to park their van for the winter

Adopt an animal through BC SPCA for half price this weekend

Animal lovers can head to shelters across the province on Nov. 9

Penticton concert date for Blind Melon and guests has been cancelled

No reason given for cancellation of Canadian dates for Blind Melon, Bif Naked and Soul Asylum

Tough pup recovering after Okanagan hit-and-run

Lizzy suffered several lacerations after being struck by a vehicle in Kelowna Thursday night

Tributes, support pour in for Salmon Arm woman who died in Ibiza

GoFundMe account set up to help family of Sarah Lewis with funeral, legal expenses

Okanagan College receives 50K to boost students’ tech careers

Gateway to Tech is a provincial funding program that received a major boost with a donation from RBC

Morning Start: Happy birthday, Gordon Ramsay

Your morning start for Friday, Nov. 8

Canadian economy lost 1,800 jobs in October, unemployment rate steadies

Job losses follow gains of 54,000 jobs in September and 81,000 in August

EDITORIAL: An ongoing call for peace

The quest for peace today seems just as elusive as it was during the First World War

Most Read