Okanagan College Scraps 2023 Tourism Management Diploma

The college will not offer the program in fall 2023 due to low enrolment

Okanagan College will not be offering its Tourism Management Diploma in the fall at its Revelstoke Centre this year.

Although the days are still long and the temperatures warm, some students in Revelstoke will already be looking ahead to the beginning of the school year in the fall. As they consider their options at the Okanagan College Revelstoke Centre, the Tourism Management Diploma will not be offered to first years.

The program didn’t receive the volume of applicants needed to offer the full program. Those who had enrolled for their first year in the diploma were offered a placement in the same program at the Kelowna Campus.

Dean of the School of Business at Okanagan College, Bill Gillett, expressed gratitude to the industry partners who helped develop the program. The college also committed to offering the program again when the interest grows.

Okanagan College said it will continue to support students wishing to pursue a career in tourism management.

CollegeOkanaganRevelstokeTourism