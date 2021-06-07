Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus. (Contributed)

Okanagan College student gets scholarship for history essay

Kelowna’s Calvin Thalheimer receives scholarship for essay on important historic events in Vancouver

An Okanagan College student has received a provincial scholarship for a history essay.

Calvin Thalheimer received the British Columbia Historical Federation Junior Division scholarship, specifically the W. Kaye Lamb Award for the best student works and a $750 scholarship for his essay “A Glowing Advertisement: How the Important Events in Vancouver’s History Launched the City as a Global Icon”.

Thalheimer’s interest in history was piqued by a world history course he took at Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus. Since then, his interest in history as a field of study has only grown and he said he plans to complete his degree with a minor in history. His interest in the stories of Expo ‘86 and the 2010 Winter Olympics stems from family experiences and connections with both events.

His father, Jarrod, was a torchbearer in 2010 as the torch passed through Oliver. Thalheimer said he looks forward to continuing his exploration of our past, particularly the history of British Columbia.

The W. Kaye Lamb Award is presented to outstanding post-secondary student essays relating to the history of British Columbia. The award has been presented since 1988, initially known as the BCHF Scholarship. It was renamed the W. Kaye Lamb Award in 2001.

In 2004, the BCHF introduced two award categories: one for students in their first or second year of study, the other for students in their third or fourth year of study.

