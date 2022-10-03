Okanagan College students crush competition to earn national championships

Changing the way the world look at food has churned out a national champion title for a team of students from Okanagan College (OC).
The OC students were named the 2022 Enactus National Champion by the country’s largest experiential learning platform, Enactus Canada, and a judging panel comprised of top Canadian CEOs, for their ability to enable social, environmental and economic impact through entrepreneurial action.
The Enactus team at OC has been implementing circular systems that takes surplus apples that are not fit for consumption and using them to feed those in need with their projects Fruit Snaps and Unusually Good Food Co.
Fruit Snaps takes these “unusual” apples and creates nutritious apple chips that are then donated to local schools, community organizations, and developing countries.
The students behind Unusually Good Food Co. take those same “unusual” apples and create delicious apple juice allowing these keen students to pay farmers for the apples that they use, reduce food insecurity in their community, and fight climate change.
This year alone, Fruit Snaps has donated 38,000 servings of apple chips, saving more than 35,000 pounds of apples from going to waste, and diverted 70 tonnes of CO2, and Unusually Good Food Co. has generated more than $15,000 in revenue.
“Both Fruit Snaps and Unusually Good Food Co. are changing the way the world approaches food waste,” said Allyson Hewitt, president and CEO of Enactus Canada. “It’s truly inspiring to see just how much impact that Enactus Okanagan has had on their community.”
Earlier this year, Enactus OC competed against 44 other post-secondary institutions in two rounds of virtual presentation-based competitions for the chance to be named one of five national finalists. All five finalist teams were flown to Toronto to compete in-person at the Enactus Final Round of Competition, proudly presented by Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd, on Sept. 30.
Enactus OC will now represent Canada at the global stage at the upcoming Enactus World Cup 2022 in Puerto Rico Oct. 30 – Nov. 2, 2022.
