Okanagan communities consider new swimming pool

Online survey asks public for input into potential new pool for Enderby city, rural

The City of Enderby and Regional District of North Okanagan Electoral Area F are conducting an online survey to help with designs and input into a potential new swimming pool in Enderby. The Enderby Lions Pool in Barnes Park has been serving the communities since the 1950s. (City of Enderby - photo)

The City of Enderby and Regional District of North Okanagan Electoral Area F (Rural Enderby) are taking a splash.

The pair are exploring the construction of a new swimming pool.

“Our existing pool was built in the 1950s and has served our communities well for almost 70 years, which makes it one of the oldest public pools still operating in the province,” said Mayor Greg McCune on the city’s website.

“It is important to us that the new pool reflects changing public values and contemporary standards,” added Denis Delisle, Area F director. “Please tell us more about your use of the pool and your vision for its future, as this will help to inform our preliminary design and project exploration.”

This survey closes on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. Please only submit once per person.

The Enderby Lions swimming pool is located in Barnes Park on King Avenue, off Highway 97A. The heated pool is normally open from mid-May to early September and offers weekly public swim, toonie swim, lap swim and rental times.

There are programs for all ages including swimming and lifesaving lessons, youth nights and aquatic fitness classes. The pool is 25 yards long and has four lap swim lanes.

Washroom facilities, playground, spray park, skateboard park, outdoor gym, and picnic area are located next to the pool.



