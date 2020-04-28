Okanagan community delays property tax penalty for all

All tazpayers, including residential, business and industrial have until Oct. 1, 2020

Some North Okanagan taxpayers are getting more time to pay their bills.

The District of Coldstream has extended the property tax due date for all classes to Oct. 1, 2020 for those who need some extra time due to COVID-19 impacts.

“The property tax due date has been set as July 3, 2020 and all property owners are encouraged to pay their property taxes, if they are able, on or before the due date,” said Trevor Seibel, chief administrative officer. “The alternative tax scheme adopted by Council will extend the tax penalty date for all classes to October 1, 2020.”

The municipal tax increase for the 2020 budget is 3.5 per cent. For the average residential home assessed at approximately $635,221, (.82 per cent increase over 2019) it is estimated that the average property will pay an additional $58 (or $1.12 per week) based on the 2020 BC Assessment Revised Roll.

The provincial government recently announced that the tax penalty date applicable for business, commercial and industrial classes (Class 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8) would be extended to Oct 1, 2020. A 10 per cent fee will be applied after that.

“The alternative tax collection scheme adopted by council is consistent with the provincial announcement and provides the same benefit to all Coldstream taxpayers,” said Seibel.

More information will be provided with tax notices when they are mailed.

