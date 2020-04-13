The Stay Home shirt costs $25 CAD. (Contributed)

Okanagan cousins create ‘Stay Home’ t-shirt business

Proceeds from the shirt will be donated to HelpAge in support of seniors during COVID-19

Two Kelowna residents have found a fashionable avenue to promote social distancing while giving back to those in need in the community.

Katelynn D’Albertanson and her cousin Alex LeBlanc have created the ‘Stay Home T-Shirt’ to normalize the idea of staying home instead of going out, while also donating the proceeds to HelpAge, which supports seniors in need in both Canada and internationally.

The two cousins are business students at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, Nova Scotia. According to their website, the idea started through FaceTime chat. D’Albertanson had an idea to create T-shirts that promoted staying home to protect others from the deadly COVID-19 virus, currently affecting the world.

LeBlanc is an amateur graphic designer and wanted to help with the idea. So the two of them collaborated and created the logo on the front and back of the shirts. Through the help of Ross Screenprint, a local business owned by D’Albertanson’s uncle, the idea was made a reality.

“We hope you enjoy the shirt and the bigger meaning behind it,” reads a statement on the company’s website.

“Even if you find this shirt after the COVID-19 pandemic is over, we hope you still feel like buying it to support all the at-risk seniors who are affected long-term by the outbreak of this virus, to remember this interesting time in our lives, and also because it’s a cool shirt. We appreciate any support you can give in these trying times.”

To order a shirt visit the Stay home website.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
#wereinthistogether

Most Read