Okanagan documentary wins prestigious award

A River Film puts the spotlight on water management and has now been honoured

A Central Okanagan-made documentary focussing on water issues in the region has won a prestigious award

Jiri and Lucie Bakala, the husband and wife production team at Ascent Films Inc., have won the Award of Excellence from The Impact DOCS Awards Competition for their documentary A River Film.

The award was given for their newest exciting documentary, A River Film. The film features exceptional cinematography and storytelling. A River Film was produced for the International Joint Commission in close collaboration with Washington State Department of Ecology and the Okanagan Basin Water Board.

A River Film presents the story of successful transboundary management of water resources in the Okanagan/Okanogan Basin and Osoyoos Lake by presenting the perspectives of water managers, farmers, first nations and tribes, scientists, and others on both sides of the border.

