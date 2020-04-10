Enderby’s Starlight Drive In Theatre has made a number of operational changes in line with government regulations as it prepares to open amid COVID-19. (Starlight photo)

Okanagan drive-in movie theatre plans to open amid COVID-19

Enderby theatre making a number of operational changes to further enable social distancing

After weeks of deliberation, Enderby’s Starlight Drive In Movie Theatre plans to open for the season.

The popular theatre spent the past week testing safeguards and procedures to ensure patrons could enjoy the drive-in experience safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Starlight Drive-In is currently adjusting operations in order to provide our customers with a refreshing outdoor escape during this challenging time.”

The outdoor theatre said it is respecting government regulations and will maintain social distancing for staff and customers.

Starlight will hold a limited-capacity “test weekend” to ensure its guidelines are sufficient before the season begins in full. An opening date has not yet been confirmed, but the theatre says staff are working hard to keep to the usual May opening.

Changes to the theatre’s operations include:

  • Online ticket purchases only.
  • Field markings to ensure a minimum of 14 feet between concession and restrooms operating with strict social distance guidelines.
  • Eliminating all possible touch points between staff and guests.
  • Shortened pre-show and intermissions, limiting the time spent at the Drive In.
  • More open nights than normal due to limited capacity.
  • No picnic tables on our field.

“We believe we have one of the few forms of family entertainment that can be enjoyed right now, without ever leaving the safety of your vehicle and remaining an isolated family unit, and we will strictly enforce all the rules that we put in place,” the theatre said.

The theatre’s 6,000-square-foot screen is the largest in North America and one of only three drive-in movie theatres in B.C.

