Okanagan drivers caught speeding ‘excessively excessive,’: 170 and 211 km/hr

A car driving double the speed limit on Highway 97 in Spallumcheen netted a Salmon Arm man a $483 ticket and his vehicle was impounded for seven days. (Vernon RCMP photo)

A couple of heavy-footed drivers were curbed in Spallumcheen Wednesday night.

RCMP in the North Okanagan stopped not one, but two vehicles travelling what they called “excessively excessive” during speed enforcement on Highway 97A.

A 30-year-old Salmon Arm man was pulled over after a calibrated laser caught him driving 211 kilometres an hour, over double the 100 km/hr speed limit, around 8:30 p.m. Aug. 18.

Police said the vehicle was travelling northbound and approached them at an incredibly high rate of speed and stopped the driver near Eagle Rock Road.

The man was left with a $483 violation ticket for excessive speeding, and had his vehicle impounded for seven days.

Later that night, a vehicle travelling at 170 km/hr was stopped by officers on Highway 97A near Greenhow Road. That driver, an 18-year old West Kelowna man, was also given a $483 violation ticket and had his vehicle impounded for seven days.

“The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP remains committed to ensuring the safety of our roadways,” RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “Speeding is a leading cause of deaths on B.C. roads and exceeding the speed limit puts yourself and others at risk. Driving at this speed is incredibly dangerous and there is absolutely no tolerance for it.”

