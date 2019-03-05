Okanagan fire fighter honored during memorial

A West Kelowna fire fighter was among 15 professionals honoured

Capt. Troy “Nipsy” Russell was among 15 honoured during Monday’s BC Fallen Fire Fighters Memorial Service.

Russell, a West Kelowna fire fighter, died September 2018 after battling occupational brain cancer for more than a year.

“Our association is formally recognizing 15 of our members who have lost their lives due to injury and illness related to their occupation,” Gord Ditchburn, president of BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Association, said in a release.

“The toxic environments we work in have been scientifically proven to increase the incidence ratio to double that of the general population, for certain cancers and coronary disease,” Ditchburn added.

READ MORE: FIRE FIGHTERS HONOURED

“It is fitting for our provincial organization to honour these members from all over the province. It helps bring awareness to the dangers which continue to exist in the occupation of fire fighting, despite technical improvements in fire fighting protective equipment.”

The other firefighters honoured in Victoria on Monday were:

Douglas Angrove, Nanaimo Local 905

James Armstrong, Richmond Local 1286

Karl Heinz Bessler, Richmond Local 1286

Tim Boutin, Trail Local 941

Robert W. Chapman, Vancouver Local 18

Richard A. Couch, Victoria Local 730

Roy Davies, Burnaby Local 323

Donald M. King, Cranbrook Local 1253

Tim Kernighan, Coquitlam Local 1782

Bryan Kongus, Richmond Local 1286

Robert H. Martens, Richmond Local 1286

Joseph Nick, Port Coquitlam Local 1941

Robert R. A. Rosenlund, Vancouver Local 18

Leslie A. Dionne, a member of Surrey union local 1271.

