Okanagan firearm incident ends peacefully

Multiple RCMP officers/vehicles deployed to Cherryville, east of Vernon, Aug. 21; one man arrested

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP peacefully resolved a firearm incident in Cherryville Sunday, Aug. 21. One man was arrested without incident. (File photo)

One person was safely arrested by police following an incident involving a firearm in Cherryville on Sunday morning, Aug. 21.

Officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP attended a recreational site in the 400-block of Sugar Lake Road in Cherryville at around 10:30 a.m. to look for a suspect in relation to an ongoing investigation.

Shortly after their arrival, the officers encountered the man who was in possession of a firearm.

“Police contained the area and additional resources, including members of the RCMP’s Southeast District Emergency Response Team, were called to assist at the scene,” said media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

At approximately 2:15 p.m., the man surrendered himself to police and was taken into custody safely and without incident.

The suspect, a 34-year old Vernon man, remains in custody and is expected to appear in court later today.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP would like to thank everyone impacted by this event for their co-operation as they worked to safely resolve this situation.

North Okanagan Regional DistrictRCMP