West Kelowna Fire Rescue personnel rescued an injured woman hiker Sunday off the trail at East Boundary Road and Riesling Place Sunday, Aug. 16, just before 12 p.m. The woman was about 100 feet off the trail and had suffered an ankle injury. (Photo submitted)

Okanagan firefighters rescue injured hiker

West Kelowna Fire Rescue, BC Ambulance called to trail near Riesling Place Sunday, Aug. 16

West Kelowna Fire Rescue put the rescue into their name Sunday morning.

Firefighters and BC Ambulance crew helped rescue a woman with an ankle injury shortly before 12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, from a trail at East Boundary Road and Riesling Place.

The woman was located about 1o0 metres off the trail, taken by crews on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance.

The severity of the injury is not known.

