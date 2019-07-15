Hockey Night in Canada analyst and former NHL goaltender Kelly Hrudey will be the emcee for the 10th annual Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Charity Golf Classic Sept. 8. (Photo submitted)

Okanagan golf event lands Hockey Night in Canada analyst

Kelly Hrudey to emcee 10th annual VJH Foundation Charity Classic golf tourney Sept. 8 in Vernon

Expect colourful play-by-play as broadcaster and former NHLer Kelly Hrudey takes centre stage during the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation’s Charity Classic.

Hrudey will take on the official duties of emcee during the 10th annual golf tournament Sept. 8 at Predator Ridge Resort.

“We are extremely excited and honoured to have Kelly Hrudey participate in our signature event, and there’s no question that his experiences in the big leagues will prove popular with North Okanagan hockey fans,” said Mark Kellock, Charity Classic co-chair.

Hrudey is an analyst with the iconic Hockey Night in Canada and game analyst for Sportsnet’s Calgary Flames coverage. Prior to broadcasting, Hrudey played goal in the NHL for 15 years with the New York Islanders, Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks.

The Edmonton native retired from the NHL in 1998. He still holds the record for most saves in a playoff game – 73 – playing for the Islanders in Game 7 of a series against the Washington Capitals in 1987. The Isles won on a goal by Hrudey teammate Pat Lafontaine.

“Having Kelly kindly agree to be our emcee is definitely a win for the Charity Classic. I am looking forward to participating with him in the tournament,” said Paul Docksteader, president of the Paul Docksteader Foundation. “I am proud to be the title sponsor again this year to support the hospital and can’t wait to see what the day will bring.”

Funds from the 2019 tournament will go towards much needed surgical equipment at VJH. To register for the Charity Classic or for sponsorship information, go to www.vjhfoundation.org or call 250-558-1362.


