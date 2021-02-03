A real estate sold sign hangs in front of a Canadian property Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy)

A real estate sold sign hangs in front of a Canadian property Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy)

Okanagan home prices jump as real estate market heats up in January

Association of Interior Realtors reports 60 per cent sales spike last month compared to January 2020

The Interior residential real estate market is off to a hot start in 2021.

Residential sales hit a record high in the first month of 2021 from Revelstoke to Eastgate Manning Park and into the South Peace River region, according to the Association of Interior Realtors.

The association was formed Jan. 1 when the South Okanagan and Okanagan Mainline real estate boards officially merged.

Members of the association sold 796 units in January, up 60 per cent compared to the same time last year.

In the Shuswap and Revelstoke region, property sales were up 50 per cent from 40 units in January 2020 to 60 last month.

The South Okanagan region (Summerland to Eastgate Manning Park) took the crown for highest dollar volume increase with a 136 per cent spike compared to January 2020.

“Hikes in sale dollar volume is another impact of COVID-19 as buyers are seeking out larger spaces to improve their living conditions,” said the association’s president Kim Heizmann in a Feb. 3 news release.

READ MORE: 16% boom predicted for B.C. real estate sales in 2021: experts

Heizmann added that while larger homes naturally come with a larger price tag, the association is still seeing an upward pressure on pricing driven by a shortage of inventory on the market.

Active residential listings for January 2021 from Revelstoke to Peachland remained on par with December 2020’s listings but came up short 37 per cent compared to January 2020.

In the Central Okanagan, North Okanagan and Shuswap/Revelstoke regions, the benchmark price went up most sharply in the single-family category, which increased by 14 per cent.

In the South Okanagan, where benchmark pricing is not yet available, average sale prices showed double-digit increases year-over-year. Average sale prices for condominiums in the South Peace River rose 69 per cent over January 2020 prices, according to the association.

In the South Okanagan, overall listings remained low as decreases were noted in all housing categories. Inventory for condominiums remains low in the South Peace River region, 27 per cent below last January’s numbers.

“A chronic shortage of new condominium developments in areas such as the South Peace River region or Revelstoke makes it even harder for inventory to meet demand, particularly when such areas are driven by recreational property purchases,” Heizmann said.

READ MORE: W-shaped recovery would be ‘very severe’ without government assistance: CMHC

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Real estate

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New COVID cases for Revelstoke jump to 12

Just Posted

A real estate sold sign hangs in front of a Canadian property Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy)
Okanagan home prices jump as real estate market heats up in January

Association of Interior Realtors reports 60 per cent sales spike last month compared to January 2020

Due to multiple members of Revelstoke Grizzlies catching COVID-19, the hockey team has cancelled the rest of its season. (Bill Pringle photography)
New COVID cases for Revelstoke jump to 12

Data from Jan. 24 to 30

Emergency worker Tyler Morgan administers a COVID-19 test at Juneau International Airport on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire)
No deaths for 2nd day in a row as Interior Health records 63 new COVID-19 cases

There are currently 49 people in the hospital with 20 in critical care

Protect Our Winters has launched an education platform for students and educators called Hot Planet Cool Athletes. (Submitted/Xact Visual)
POW Canada launches youth education program

Hot Planet Cool Athletes offers climate science education for Grades 2-12

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
COVID-19: No new deaths, 51 new cases in Interior Health

Fifty people are in hospital with the virus, 21 of whom are in intensive care

A nurse draws Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe for a clinic for people 75 years old and up on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Brattleboro, Vt. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
16 more deaths, 414 more positive COVID-19 tests in B.C.

Maple Ridge school’s UK variant exposure confirmed

Interior Health issued a new warning about a “black tar-like” substance containing both fentanyl and benzodiazepines Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (Interior Health photo)
Dangerous drugs in Penticton prompt new alert from Interior Health

The drug, containing fentanyl and benzodiazepines, poses a high risk of overdose

(Made in India/Facebook)
Kelowna restaurant facing boycott assures support for protesting Indian farmers

‘We want to make it clear — we stand with farmers’ - Made in India owner Brijesh Negi

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
South Okanagan officer injured by vehicle of armed man attempting to flee police

The man arrested had a sawed-off shotgun and stolen license plates on the front seat

Desmond was found guilty of tax evasion after she challenged racial segregation at the Roseland Theatre in New Glasgow on Nov. 8, 1946. She was given a posthumous apology by Nova Scotia in 2010.
Nova Scotia symbolically repays Viola Desmond’s $26 fine from 1946 theatre protest

An official cheque for the original $26 fine will be displayed at the Nova Scotia legislature

(Black Press Media files)
2 men charged in home invasion that left elderly Vancouver woman dead

Usha Singh, 78, was attacked after she opened her door to two men posing as police officers

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Opera singer Melina Schein is one of the artists featured in the second part of the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre’s Focus online series Feb. 4-7. (VDPAC photo)
Okanagan artists focus of online show viewed worldwide

Series debuted to more than 1,200 viewers, episode 2 coming up

A member of the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/File)
Ontario man facing attempted murder charges arrested in Kelowna

Adrian Eppinger, 30, was arrested in Rutland Feb. 2 after police surrounded the home

Most Read