Okanagan home to 2 of the best North American lake towns

TripAdvisor gives a nod to Kelowna and Osoyoos

Two Okanagan communities are among the best lake towns in North America, according to TripAdvisor.

The travel company included Kelowna and Osoyoos in its list of “North America’s 18 Best Lake Towns” this week, noting that the best lake towns aren’t just about relaxation. They’re locales with plenty of adventure, both on the water and on land.

“Think sightseeing cruises, tubing, and kayaking, or vineyard tours, hiking, and waterfront restaurants. No matter your preference, these 18 best lake towns in North America are hard to beat,” according to Trip Advisor.

Kelowna

“Surrounded by pine forests, orchards, vineyards, and mountains, Kelowna is a beautiful lake town—last on our list but far from least,” according to TripAdvisor. “Kelowna is well known for its stunning vineyards, and there is no shortage of wine tours available to experience it all.”

The travel site also recommends a scenic stroll in Kasugai Japanese Gardens, Gyro Beach, or Knox Mountain Park.

Osoyoos

“Known for warm water, beautiful beaches, and surrounding vineyards, Osoyoos is a majestic lake town not to be missed. On a Kelowna Afternoon sightseeing and wine tour, you’ll experience the town’s abundant scenery during a guided journey to four vineyards with exquisite wines to taste and enjoy; one of many wine tours available in Osoyoos,” according to the list. “Drive or hike up to Anarchist Mountain Lookout, where you’ll enjoy spectacular, uninterrupted views of the Okanagan Valley and parts of Washington state.”

The full list

· Lake George, New York

· South Lake Tahoe, California

· Niagara-On-The-Lake, Canada

· Sandpoint, Idaho

· Osoyoos, Canada

· Mammoth Lakes, California

· Branson, Missouri

· Chelan, Washington

· Coeur D’ Alene, Idaho

· Burlington, Vermont

· Grand Lake, Colorado

· Ithaca, New York

· Banff, Alberta, Canada

· Lake Geneva, Wisconsin

· Kelowna, Canada

Previous story
Broken axle caused New Hazelton train derailment: TSB
Next story
B.C. business women pitch products to stars at Oscars

Just Posted

Okanagan home to 2 of the best North American lake towns

TripAdvisor gives a nod to Kelowna and Osoyoos

‘If I win, it would be life changing’: Revelstoke teen musician makes top 100 in CBC music competition

Round two voting is now open until Feb. 26

BC SPCA investigates Okanagan woman with prior animal abuse convictions

BC SPCA is investigating a property near Vernon

Revelstoke Grizzlies celebrate the end of their regular season with awards

Their last game is on Saturday and the playoffs start next week

MP Stetski calls for more funding for rural internet

Stetski says there is a growing digital divide between rural and urban communities

Sell regulated heroin to curb B.C.’s overdose problem: report

B.C. Centre on Substance Use points to organized crime and money-laundering as contributing factors

Galchenyuk scores in OT as Coyotes edge Canucks 3-2

Vancouver manages single point as NHL playoff chase continues

B.C. legislature moving suspended staff controversy to outside review

Whale watching, Seattle Mariners trips billed as emergency preparedness, Speaker Darryl Plecas says

More people signing up for compulsory vaccines

Maple Ridge mom says public tired of hearing about measles

Thieves steal bottles, mattress from recycle depot

Chase RCMP still investigating theft of tires, generator from commercial garage

UPDATE: Man charged in stabbing of woman, off-duty cop outside B.C. elementary school

Manoj George, 49, is facing two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon after the incident on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

Regional district seeks $13 million to get rolling on Rail Trail

Federal grant would pay for a paved path from Sicamous to Armstrong

Why do zebras have stripes? Perhaps to dazzle away flies

Researchers from University of Bristol look into why zebras have stripes

Cold War Cabaret offers song, slam poetry and sock puppets

Devon More returns to Shuswap with Berlin Waltz, March 16

Most Read