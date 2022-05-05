Okanagan Humane Society hosting raffle for abandoned animals

The raffle is held until May 12

The Okanagan Humane Society is holding a raffle to raise money for the increased need for resources this year.

“We serve the animals because of the generosity of our community. Our need is up significantly this year, and we are hoping the community will rally to support the local animals in need,” said Romany Runnalls, president of the board of directors at the Okanagan Humane Society.

Title the annual Raffle to Rescue Animals, it runs until May 12, when the final draw will take place, at 7 p.m.

The humane society is volunteer-operated and does not have a shelter building, relying on foster homes to house the abandoned pets in their care. With help from the community, the charity aided more than 1,300 animals in 2021.

READ MORE: Cats now sold at B.C. book store through new adopt-a-cat program

“We always need more foster homes as well. Please consider volunteering to provide shelter for these animals,” said Runnalls.

The local, registered charity relies on grants and support from the community and receives no municipal or government funding.

“Our Raffle to Rescue Animals is one of our largest fundraisers with all funds staying here in our Valley to help local animals.”

Prizes up for grabs include a getaway to Revelstoke for a golf or ski vacation, $1000 cash, and Spay/Neuter gift certificates.

The Humane Society also offers a Pet Assistance Program to ensure those with financial barriers can receive critical medical attention for their animals including spay and neuter.

To adopt animals and find out more about the lifesaving work of The Okanagan Humane Society, or to donate, visit their website at okanaganhumanesociety.com or call 250-448-8554.

READ MORE: Okanagan Humane Society: Saving lives of local animals

READ MORE: Okanagan Humane Society: Keeping pets and people together

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AdoptionAnimal Sheltersanimal welfareCatsCity of KelownaDogsrescue