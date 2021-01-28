Members of the Okanagan Indian Band can vote on a referendum that will decide whether to designate Duck Lake reserve lands for the purpose of building a business park. Voting is open to band members only until 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (OKIB image)

Members of the Okanagan Indian Band can vote on a referendum that will decide whether to designate Duck Lake reserve lands for the purpose of building a business park. Voting is open to band members only until 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (OKIB image)

Okanagan Indian Band referendum on future of Duck Lake land underway

Members can vote until 8 p.m. Thursday to designate reserve lands for a 52-acre business park

An Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB) referendum to commercially designate the Duck Lake reserve is happening now.

From 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 28), OKIB members can vote in favour or against designating 52 acres of Duck Lake lands in Lake Country for the purpose of building a business park, which the band would be able to lease for economic benefit.

The OKIB has put together a video of an information meeting with Chief Byron Louis and representatives from Indigenous Services Canada and other groups. The video explains the designation and how members can vote.

“This is a very important initiative that’s being undertaken … when you look at how important economic development is in our community and having these types of opportunities available,” Louis says in the video.

Designated lands are lands that band members agree to lease for economic development purposes, including commercial, agricultural, recreational, or other purposes which are voted on by the members according to the rules of the Indian Referendum Regulation. The designation doesn’t affect the land’s reserve status.

A full list of potential uses, pending the land’s designation, can be found on the OKIB’s website.

“This isn’t the company that’s a stand-off from our community, this is a part of our community. This is the Okanagan Indian Band Group of Companies that is set up specifically for us,” Louis added.

“It’s by us, for us, and that’s for our benefit. And when you look at that, that is something that we desperately need. In all studies and statistics that we had with membership before, economic development was at the highest priority of our band.”

According to a 2020 quarterly report, conceptual designs have been produced which include commercial and residential uses, and OKIB Management Services LP secured $2.2 million from the National Business Park Infrastructure Fund for the project.

If the referendum passes, the results will be submitted to the Minister of Indigenous Services for final approval, at which point the lands can be leased.

OKIB members can deliver their ballots in person at 1240 Westside Road, next to the band office, by bringing the ballot they received in the mail along with their ID. Online voting options are also available.

For information on how to fill out your ballot, view this OKIB online resource.

READ MORE: Construction begins on new Lake Country business park

READ MORE: Okanagan Indian Band seeks nominations for upcoming election

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

developmentIndigenous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Assessment completed for proposed Summerland recreation and health centre

Just Posted

Google is threatening to leave Australia over a proposed law. (File)
Liam’s Lowdown: COVID isn’t everything

It’s important to remember the disease isn’t everything

Tawnya Hewitt is the Human Wildlife Conflict and Coexistence specialist for Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks.(Submitted)
Revelstoke library hosting virtual event for International Day of Women and Girls in Science

Information on careers in science and technology will also be available at the library

Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, updates British Columbians about COVID-19 at a press conference earlier this week. (B.C. Government image)
B.C.’s 1st case of COVID-19 confirmed a year ago today

Here’s a look at some of the key dates in the province’s fight against the novel coronavirus

Downtown Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
COVID slows in Revelstoke to 2 new cases

Data is from Jan. 17 to 23

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Interior Health reports 2 more deaths, 83 new COVID-19 cases

Health authority also identifies new virus cluster in Fernie

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

‘The actions we take may seem small, but will have a big impact to stop the virus,’ urges Dr. Henry

A new recreation and health centre has been proposed for Summerland. (Black Press file photo)
Assessment completed for proposed Summerland recreation and health centre

Proposal comes with price tag of $55.4 million

A man wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they walk past the emergency department of the Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver Wednesday, November 18, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Weekly COVID-19 cases continue decline in South Okanagan

Cases in Penticton have been on the decline since the New Year

Members of the Okanagan Indian Band can vote on a referendum that will decide whether to designate Duck Lake reserve lands for the purpose of building a business park. Voting is open to band members only until 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (OKIB image)
Okanagan Indian Band referendum on future of Duck Lake land underway

Members can vote until 8 p.m. Thursday to designate reserve lands for a 52-acre business park

The En’owkin Centre, Theytus books and the Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) have announced the publication of four new children’s books entitled Follow the Water. (Theytus.com)
New Sylix children’s books teach kids about the eco-system

‘Follow the Water’ will be used to teach students in Kindergarten to Grade 5

COVID-19 cases reported from Jan. 17 to 23. (BCCDC map)
Central Okanagan records lowest weekly COVID-19 case count in months

Between Jan. 17 and 23, the Central Okanagan saw 65 confirmed cases of the virus

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Black Press Media file photo)
DNA advances crack 50-year mystery of missing B.C. man

Remains discovered on Saturna Island in 1972 finally identified

Yellowhead Rail and Bridge (YRB) was out clearing snow along Highway 3b on Wednesday, Jan. 20. The inset shows the machine’s teeth. Photos courtesy of YRB
No injuries in single-vehicle incident in Spallumcheen: Vernon police

Highway 97 now clear after single-vehicle collision

Most Read