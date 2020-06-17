The water level in Okanagan Lake is above full pool and may rise by a few more centimetres before the lake level peaks this year. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Okanagan Lake level surpasses full pool

Significant flood damage not expected in Summerland this year

The lake level at Okanagan Lake is higher than earlier anticipated, but significant flood water damage is not expected this year.

Kris Johnson, Summerland’s director of works and utilities, said the lake level is now 25 centimetres above full pool level and may reach 30 centimetres above full pool level.

The total lake level will depend on how much rain falls in coming days.

He said water is being released from the dams in Penticton in order to draw down the lake level.

The present forecast levels are higher than they were at the beginning of June, when the lake was expected to rise to 15 centimetres above full pool.

Creeks in Summerland have also seen full levels, but damage from flooding is not expected at creekside properties.

This year’s high lake levels mean some lakefront properties may experience damage at their perimeters, but further damage is not likely.

In 2017 and 2018, significant flooding resulted in damage to the walking trail at Okanagan Lake in Summerland, as well as damage to some properties along the lake.

If there is no further precipitation, Johnson anticipates it would take around a week before the water level in the lake was start to subside.

In addition, while the water is close to the level of the F and I docks at Rotary Beach, the newly replaced docks are not expected to sustain damage from the high water level.

Johnson said the docks were constructed to allow high water levels to pass through the walking surface.

