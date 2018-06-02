A program demonstrating the capabilities of the Okanagan Regional Library’s new 3D printer will tour branches across the Okanagan and Shuswap in June. (Photo submitted)

Okanagan library showcases 3D printing tech

Programs to occur throughout Okanagan-Shuswap

Okanagan Regional Library’s new program will travel throughout the Okanagan Libraries to demonstrate the capabilities of a newly acquired 3D printer.

The Library Maker Crew will illustrate the theory, materials, process and outcomes of 3D printing. This program will feature hands-on demonstrations, activities and will strive to spark engaging conversations around this very hot topic. Each branch of the ORL will feature a Maker Crew program that encourages creativity and exploration.

“This technology has the potential to change how people think about physical objects and our needs. You now have an option to produce something that absolutely fits your need, rather than having to deal with what is available,” said Michal Utko, director of marketing and communications.

June Schedule:

North Shuswap: Tuesday, June 5, 3-4 p.m.

Enderby Saturday, June 9 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Naramata Tuesday, June 12 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Hedley Thursday, June 21 5-6 p.m.

Golden Saturday, June 23 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Princeton Thursday, June 28 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Falkland Saturday, June 30 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

July, August and September visits to be announced shortly.

Branches may have limited spots so registration is recommended. This program is intended for all ages and skill levels.

For more information, visit orl.bc.ca or call your local branch of the ORL.

