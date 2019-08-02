Adonis Jocsing, who shares a name with the Greek god of beauty and desire, will compete against 19 other men from around the world. (Supplied)

Okanagan male model to represent Canada in international contest

Adonis Jocsing will go up against 19 other men for top prize

A Kelowna man has been selected to represent all of Canada in an international modelling competition.

Adonis Jocsing, a 22-year-old rehabilitation assistant with Interior Health, will compete alongside 19 other models from around the world at the Altitude Men International competition where he will be judged based on modelling attitude, responsibility, ability, talent, personality, photography, runway walk and overall looks.

“It’s pretty overwhelming,” Jocsing said, with a smile.

Jocsing was born in the Philippines and moved to Canada eight years ago. He said he’s honoured to not only represent Canada but his birth country as well.

He will be going home to the Philippines before the competition to get the final fitting of his national costume that he will wear during the competition. He said it will mostly represent Canada, but he’ll have a nod to the island country as well.

“There’s a saying: ‘don’t forget where you come from,’ right?” he said with a laugh.

Adonis—who coincidentally shares a name with the Greek god of beauty and desire—only started modelling two years ago after a friend introduced him to Artista Talent Canada’s Rey Capariño in Regina, Sask.

“I didn’t expect I would was going to be modelling internationally,” he said. “But I did want to do this and my parents are always there to support me.”

Since then, he’s done a lot of modelling and runway shows in Canada and the Philippines, but this will be his first time to Bangkok.

“I’m looking forward to meeting new people and enhancing my skills,” Jocsing said, noting he’s excited about a photo shoot opportunity on Thailand’s popular island destination, Phuket.

He said he doesn’t really care if he wins or loses the competition, the experience is really what counts.

“But winning would be great,” he said. “I will take it as the days go by.”

“Whatever happens, happens,” Jocsing said. “I will see what happens after the competition and see where it will take me. Whatever project I may get, I will be grateful.”

The 2019 Altitude Men International will be held Aug. 19-25.

Born in the Philippines, Adonis Jocsing looks forward to not only representing Canada on the world stage, but his home country as well. (Supplied)

Adonis Jocsing, a 22-year-old will be representing Canada in the 2019 Altitude Men International competition in Bangkok, Thailand, in August 2019. (Caitlin Clow - Kelowna Capital News)

