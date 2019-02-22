Okanagan man breeds surplus of snake food – advertises free mice to a good home

A Princeton B.C. man is advertising mice – free to a good home or a hungry snake.

Chris Mawn accidentally bred too many mice over the winter to feed his pet Bull Python, Diablo, and the little critters are causing him some problems.

The mice fight each other, it’s difficult to find enough containers to keep them separately, and they are noisy.

He has also been bitten more than once.

Mawn tried to sell the mice on Facebook for $2 each, but now he just wants them gone.

He adopted his snake Diablo last August, from a man who was no longer allowed to keep her in his condominium.

She is two-years-old – “which means she’s still a kid in snake years” – and about 18 inches long.

He originally purchased Diablo’s food from a pet store in Surrey.

“Then I thought to buy a male and female and breed them myself. I’ve got 17 mice so far and that’s from her only getting pregnant twice,” he said. “I was told they tend to spread like wildfire but I did not stop to think about them having so many babies.”

Diablo eats only mice or rats, and Mawn feeds her just one rodent a week as it takes many days for her to digest a meal.

“I usually feed them to her alive,” he said.

Mawn explained that some snake owners feed dead, frozen mice to their charges, but those are harder for a snake to consume, and can cause stress for the reptile.

If you are interested in adopting Mawn’s mice you can email him at chris.mawn69@gmail.com

