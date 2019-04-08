Okanagan man charged following alleged stolen truck roll over

Police said, the man was arrested on scene and is expected in court at the end of May

A 33-year-old man is facing several potential charges including impaired driving, following a single vehicle roll over on April 1.

The Ford F-250 pickup was carrying three people at the time of the accident.

“Police arrived on scene and identified a man and a woman whom they believed to be inside the motor vehicle at the time of the collision. A second man, trapped inside the wreckage, required extrication by the Kelowna Fire Department,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The truck is also alleged to have been reported stolen.

READ MORE: Car flies into air and lands on roof in Kelowna

According to Cpl. O’Donaghey a drug recognition expert had to be called to the scene to conduct a drug influence evaluation.

“The individual who faces potential charges is believed to be the driver,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Police wouldn’t disclose any details regarding if the man driving was the man trapped in the vehicle, as the investigation is ongoing.

The man is expected to appear in court on May 23.

