Ray Guze passed away suddenly in Cost Rica. - Image: Go Fund Me

Okanagan man dies suddenly in Costa Rica

Well known and popular former hockey and lacrosse player dies in accident while travelling

An Okanagan family is in mourning after a sudden accident claimed the life of a former lacrosse and hockey player.

A celebration of life will be held March 11 in Vernon for Ray Guze, who died suddenly while travelling in Costa Rica.

Guze, who played in the BC Hockey League for Penticton, Trail and Nanaimo as well as seven seasons of professional lacrosse, is being remembered for his humour and his love of life.

“Ray Guze was the most generous, giving and kind soul this earth had ever seen,” reads the Go Fund Me page put together by his mother in Kelowna. “As a young man Ray was a talented athlete that got to live out every boy’s childhood fantasy of having a career as a professional hockey player and then transitioning his skills to play professional lacrosse.”

The family has started a Go Fund Me page to raise money to travel to Costa Rica and bring Guze’s body home, as well as cover funeral expenses. In just one day over $12,000 has been raised.

According to the web site insidelacrosse.com, Guze died of a tragic accident and his mother clarified the cause of death

“He was on holiday with his buddies in Costa Rica, he was having the time of his life in his favourite place in the world. He was dancing on a ledge, slipped, fell approximately 10 feet and hit his head on a cement block. He died instantly with no pain,” the web site reported.

A hard nosed player in his lacrosse years, former teammates remembered Guze in online tributes.

“For a good part of six seasons we either played with or against each other,” wrote Ryan Iannone. “One of the worst to play against but a better teammate would be hard to find. Rest in peace buddy.”

“Ray was a very special person to almost everyone he met, that smile could turn anything around, we lost a great friend, teammate and son. I wish the best to anyone touched by him as this won’t be easy. RIP my friend,” said Teagan Blair.

On the Go Fund Me page, Guze’s mother summed up her son.

“Ray left everyone he met with a lasting impression and a funny story to share. Heaven is filled with laughter as we all mourn the lost of a son, a soul mate, a cousin, a grandson, a teammate and a friend.”

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kparnell@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Feature Friday: Life in the sex trade
Next story
Cat taken from senior in Vancouver Island care home now with family

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Tech Summit and Startup Revelstoke launch could mark transformation of local economy

The Startup Revelstoke launch party on Thursday night brought together local entrepreneurs and tech experts from across the country

Agathe Bernard and Izzy Lynch receive funding from Storyhive

Bernard and Lynch received the news on Wednesday, when the storytelling platform made its announcement

Six locals to be featured on Discovery Channel’s Rocky Mountain Railroad

The television series is slated to premier on Mar. 5 at 7 p.m.

Revelstoke Railway Museum wants to make local history accessible

The museum has launched a Go fund Me campaign to put in a elevator to access the mezzanine

Five Alarm Funk to stop in Revelstoke on North American tour

Their stop in Revelstoke comes following two Juno nominations and the release of a new single featuring Bootsy Collins

VIDEO: How are avalanches triggered?

Transportation BC explains tools they use to set off remote slides

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

$153M in federal cash to fund child care, education training in B.C.

Bilateral agreement will create 1,370 new infant and toddler spaces

Twitter feed prays for — instead of preying on — B.C. MLAs

Non-partisan Christian group wants to support politicians through personalized prayer

Hundreds march for justice in death of Winnipeg teen

Tina Fontaine was pulled from a river in 2014, her body wrapped in a blanket and weighed down by rocks

Cat taken from senior in Vancouver Island care home now with family

Cat was replaced with a robotic stuffed toy

Maritimes want their own CFL team

Their biggest hurdle is getting a stadium commitment in place

COLUMN: The lingering effects of bullying

Someone had reached out to make amends for what had happened

Cautious optimism on lifted wine ban at B.C. Wine Institute

The B.C. wine advocates say they are conferring with lawyers and members on next steps

Most Read