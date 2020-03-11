Brent Donesley travels to Penticton Regional Hospital about 20 times a year. (Brent Donesley photo)

Okanagan man starts petition to abolish paid parking at hospitals

Brent Donesley thinks paying for parking at hospitals is an “absolutely disgraceful cash grab”

Brent Donesley thinks being forced to pay for parking at hospitals is, “a disgrace.”

The 45-year-old man from Penticton has recently taken it upon himself to change this. Donesley has started a petition to abolish parking fees at all hospitals across the province.

READ MORE: New parkade and payment system at Penticton Regional Hospital

The issue was first brought to Donesley’s attention when his daughter was born four months premature. His newborn daughter stayed at BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver for almost five months before his family was able to return home to Penticton.

“You pay for parking there and it’s just outrageous. You’re trying to keep your kids alive and be there and you’re being forced to pay to park your car,” Donesely said of his experience at the Children’s Hospital.

Donesley’s daughter, now 14, has cerebral palsy. Donesely says he makes, on average, 20 visits a year to Penticton Regional Hospital with his daughter. Each visit parking adds to his family’s stress.

“I don’t know how many times I’ve paid for parking at the hospital, overrun it by 15 minutes and gotten a ticket,” said Donesley.

“There’s just no alternatives to parking there.”

The petition, started in January, has received over 1,300 signatures and counting. Donesley said he hopes the petition gains enough traction to be recognized by the provincial government.

Those wishing to sign the petition can visit here.

READ MORE: Going to the new Penticton hospital tower? Here are the access points

