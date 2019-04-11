Subject property in Carr’s Landing. - District of Lake Country

Okanagan micro-garden proposed to provide wineries with fresh vegetables

A variance will be coming forward to Lake Country council on Tuesday

The owner of a Lake Country wine tour company wants to build a garden to provide local wineries with fresh flowers and vegetables.

Variance permit documents that will be presented to Lake Country council for approval Tuesday night state that Liz McKinney, with Liz McKinney Productions, requested a variance in order to grow a micro-vegetable garden on a property located on Carr’s Landing Road.

The vegetables would be purchased by local wineries in order to support farm to table menus, the documents said.

The property is one acre in size and currently has the applicant’s home on the parcel. The land is located within the Agricultural Land Reserve and is surrounded by other agricultural lands.

Staff said the variance is in line with the district’s Official Community Plan so they recommend the application is approved.

