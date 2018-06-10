The fifth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo returns to Vernon July 28-29. (Photo submitted)

Okanagan Military Tattoo seeks ticket sponsors

Organizers hope to help everyone see Vernon’s largest indoor show

The Organizing Committee for the fifth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo is looking for individuals, businesses and service organizations who are willing and able to sponsor tickets for disadvantaged or disabled youth, seniors or veterans to the Okanagan Military Tattoo.

The Okanagan Military Tattoo, with more than 500 performers, will take place at Kal Tire Place in Vernon on Saturday, July 28 at 7 pm and Sunday, July 29 at 2 pm. The indoor ‘air conditioned show’ will take place rain or shine. The Okanagan Military Tattoo is Vernon’s largest annual indoor event.

The Tattoo Organizing Committee wants to ensure the Tattoo is as inclusive as possible and help as many underprivileged, disabled or financially challenged people as possible attend the world class show.

To that end, they have made available a package where for $240 a sponsor can purchase a block of ten tickets to the Tattoo. The sponsor can allocate and deliver the tickets to an organization of their choice, or the Tattoo Committee will allocate the tickets on the Sponsor’s behalf.

As all seating for the Tattoo is reserved, any sponsors purchasing tickets for people with mobility issues should do so as soon as possible to secure the best possible seating close to the concourse level and thus avoid or minimize the use of stairs.

The Okanagan Military Tattoo will showcase local musicians and ethnic dancers together with world class performances by Regimental Bands of the 15th Field Artillery and the 133d US Army National Guard. The Massed Pipes and Drums from the Thompson-Okanagan area will be complemented by a contingent of cadets from the Vernon Cadet Camp and the Band of the Salvation Army. The Vernon Community Band will provide a musical interlude prior to the opening ceremonies.

To help a disadvantaged group of people attend the Tattoo, call Derek Hall at 250-549-2123 or email derek_a_hall47@hotmail.ca.

 

