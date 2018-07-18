Okanagan Mountain Park fire forces evacuation alert

Properties from 6006 to 8888 Lakeshore Road are being placed on an evacuation alert

A select few properties along Lakeshore Road are being placed on an evacuation alert as the Okanagan Mountain Park fire creeps closer to Kelowna.

What is being called the Good Creek wildfire is 200 hectares in size and has grown significantly over the last few hours.

Properties affected by the alert are, 6006 to 8888 Lakeshore Road.

All properties on evacuation alert should be prepared to leave on short notice should conditions change. Residents in the affected area should be prepared to be away from their homes for an extended period of time, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

The 2003 Okanagan Mountain Park fire started with a lightning strike near Rattlesnake Island. The fire quickly crew northward and eastward forcing the evacuation of 27,000 residents and consuming 239 homes.

The wildfire sparked on Tuesday evening during a thunderstorm, BC Wildfire Service had said they were awaiting resources for the Good Creek fire and that they had an eye on the situation.

“We are aware that the fire has grown today and that there is a significant amount of smoke in the area. There are no structures threatened at this time,” stated BC Wildfire.

Aircrafts were in the area on Wednesday although the crew was battling several fires along the Okanagan corridor.

Smoke from a wildfire in Peachland is causing issues along Highway 97 as that blaze also increased to 200 hectares.

