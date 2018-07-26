Okanagan Mountain Park fire glowed through the night

There were no night crews working this blaze, due to the dangerous terrain.

The Goode Creek wildfire burning in Okanagan Mountain Park is still mapped at 577 hectares, according to BC Wildfire Service, though it put on quite a show through the night.

Embers burned bright at a more southerly point of the park Wednesday night, as the fire seemed to be stretch along the hilside. This has yet to be confimed, however, BC Wildfire’s update said the fire was still out of control and expected to spread away from Kelowna.

Regular updates as well as a more in-depth document are posted under “Map & Photos” for each of the #BCwildfire that are in the Okanagan Complex on our fire of note page: https://t.co/SHWg4QCq9a Photo shows the steep & rocky terrain crews are working on at the Goode's Creek fire. pic.twitter.com/vSslAXhF7g — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 25, 2018

BC Wildfire representatives say that the challenge with the firefight is that the terrain is extremely steep, rocky terrain with 34 C plus temperature, no shade and direct sun exposure.

What has helped the most thus far is air support in the form of skimmers.

Today’s crews is expected to continue working on extinguishing hot spots 100 feet in.

There are 49 personnel —33 BC Wildfire and 16 contract firefighters— nine helicopters assigned to the complex.

Evacuation alerts for properties along Lakeshore Road were lifted Friday, July 20.