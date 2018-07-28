Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire remains active

People sitting on a Peachland lakefront park bench look out at the rising smoke from the Good Creek wildfire burning across Okanagan Lake in Okanagan Mountain Park. Photo: Barry Gerding/Black Press

The wildfire burning in Okanagan Mountain Park is still active, according to BC Wildfire Service.

“Crews are working on strengthening containment lines on the north flank and continuing to extinguish hot spots and patrol. A heat scan is being scheduled in order to find further hot spots on this wildfire to extinguish (it),” according to Wildfire Service’s website.

The fire, also known as Goode’s Creek, is still estimated at 577 hectares in size and there are 63 firefighters working with nine helicopters, the latest update said, July 28.

READ MORE: Okanagan wildfire round-up: 320 firefighters battle scorching heat and flames

“The fingers of this wildfire are still presenting challenges as they make suppression a time-consuming task. Fingers are the long narrow extensions of a fire projecting from the main body. This wildfire brings tough working conditions for crews as it is in extremely steep, rocky terrain with no shade and direct sun exposure,” the website said.

Watching the forest fire burn through Okanagan Mountain Park. Despite the ominous appearance, wildfires are part of a healthy ecosystem. Established trees compete with undergrowth for nutrients and space. Fire clears the weaker trees and debris and returns health to the forest. pic.twitter.com/ia2CXKv1Tm — Preserved Light (@preservedlight) July 21, 2018

The fire is considered out of control. It was discovered July 17.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.