Travis Ashley, Kelowna-Lake Country MP candidate for the Green Party talks with two Kelowna residents outside the Green Party tent at the Labour Day Picnic at Hollywood Road Education Services in Rutland on Sept. 2, 2019. (David Venn - Kelowna Capital News)

Okanagan MP candidates take note of Conservative’s Labour Day absence

Rutland’s Hollywood Road Education Services hosted annual picnic

The North Okanagan Labour Council held its annual Labour Day picnic on Sept. 2 from 12 to 3 p.m. on the fields behind the Hollywood Road Education Services site.

The event had picnic tables, a bouncy castle, free barbeque, live music, union displays and a few local federal parties joining in on the festivities and talking with riding patrons.

Some of the MP candidates running for office spoke of the importance of attending community events, such as the Labour Day picnic.

Liberal MP Stephen Fuhr and colleague Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP-hopeful, Mary Ann Murphy, set up their campaign tents next to eachother.

Across the picnic tables and closer towards the bouncy castle, was the Green Party’s MP candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country, Travis Ashley, and his Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola counterpart, Robert Mellalieu.

READ MORE: Right to Life Society removed from Kelowna hospital for violating harassment law

“Community is what brings everybody together, that’s one of the biggest parts of the Green Party, is that we want to focus heavily on community,” Ashley said.

Fuhr reflected on his presence at the Labour Day picnic by citing some of his bolder legislature moves favouring labourers, such as voting against his own party forcing Canada Post employees to go back to work.

“I support teachers, I support firefighters, I support postal workers,” Fuhr said. “Events like today give me the opportunity to connect with the community. People get to tell me what’s on their mind and what’s important to them.”

READ MORE: ‘Vilification’ of Trudeau hurts campaign: MP Stephen Fuhr

READ MORE: Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer calls out local MP during Canada Day

Kelowna-Lake Country MP candidate Justin Kulik did not attend. His absence was due to a prior engagement in Vancouver, according to a campaign volunteer.

However, there was an NDP tent set up.

MP candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country, Tracy Gray, was not at the picnic, nor was there a Conservative campaign tent set up.

“For the Conservatives not to be here is not really surprising, I’m sure, for all of us, really,” Ashley said.

Fuhr echoed similar comments, stating Conservatives haven’t traditionally been supportive of organized labour.

“If their policies can stand the scrutiny of the people at this picnic, then they’re good policies,” Mellalieu said. “And if they can’t bring those policies to a picnic like this — where it’s a nice open discussion — and have a succinct conversation about them, that’s indicating of the kind of policies that they have.”

Gray could not be reached for comment.

READ MORE: Okanagan voters challenge Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer during Kelowna visit

@davidvenn_
David.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Robert Mellalieu, Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP candidate for the Green Party speaks with a Kelowna resident during the Labour Day Picnic at Hollywood Road Education Services. (David Venn - Kelowna Capital News)

Previous story
Iconic South Okanagan eatery Theo’s changes hands
Next story
Kids back to school today, highway construction continues east of Revelstoke

Just Posted

Car accident east of Revelstoke on Highway 1

First responders are on their way to the scene

New toilet installed at Echo Bay climbing area by Revelstoke Climbers Access Society

The Revelstoke Climbers Access Society has installed a urine diverting toilet for… Continue reading

What you need to know before going to Woodstoke

The BC Interior Forestry Museum is hosting a music event Saturday Sept. 7

Kids back to school today, highway construction continues east of Revelstoke

Roads and weather for today

More-than-a -century-old Okanagan fair wraps Sunday

Gates open for the final day of Armstrong’s 120th annual Interior Provincial Exhibition at 10 a.m.

‘Catastrophic’: Hurricane Dorian parks over the Bahamas

Red Cross said about 45% of the homes in Grand Bahama and Abaco were believed to have been severely damaged or destroyed

B.C. says salmon can now be transported over Fraser River landslide by truck

Fisheries Minister Jonathan Wilkinson has called the landslide a ‘crisis situation’

25 bodies found after California boat fire: Coast Guard

Authorities will search for the nine people still unaccounted for

Online vaccination registry to launch in September as B.C. targets non-immunized kids

Move comes as kids go back to school

Central Okanagan schools leaders in B.C. French immersion, report states

SD 23’s school body is almost 12 per cent French immersion

Mystery of the South Okanagan voices found on vintage tape deck uncovered

Darren Boyce bought what he believes is a early-to-mid 1960s tape deck from Value Village in June

Iconic South Okanagan eatery Theo’s changes hands

Greg Condonopoulos bought the iconic Penticton restaurant that he once managed

Okanagan MP candidates take note of Conservative’s Labour Day absence

Rutland’s Hollywood Road Education Services hosted annual picnic

UPDATE: Police identify missing man, presumed dead after crash on Shuswap Lake

Three passengers on one of the boats pulled from the water, one woman injured.

Most Read