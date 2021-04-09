Okanagan-based All Are Family Outreach Society, which provides support to those struggling from Armstrong to Kelowna, is in need of a new headquarters after leaving a Winfield church in June 2020. (All Are Family Outreach photo)

Okanagan outreach society in ‘desperate’ need after storage unit break-in

All Are Family Outreach had $4,000 in tools stolen from its donation shipping container

A small Okanagan outreach society is usually busy providing help to others, but after a costly break-in, they’ve been forced to ask for help from the community.

All Are Family Outreach Society was hoping to leave behind outdoor storage and move into a building after a months long search for a space.

But after a lease agreement fell through last month, the society now finds itself in an even worse situation: its shipping container — used to store donations of food, clothing and other essentials to be given to those struggling throughout the Okanagan — was broken into Thursday.

The sea can had its lock cut off, and around $4,500 in tools were stolen.

“We are now in desperate need of a secure storage place,” All Are Family founder Clary Lausnes said, who added there was also rigging stolen off their trucks a few days before the sea can theft.

“Even a garage, just someplace we can put up free-standing shelving to store food.”

READ MORE: Okanagan outreach society still without a home

The society has started an “emergency” fundraising campaign to try to recoup some of the losses. The GoFundMe campaign has so far raised $845.

In the description of the online campaign, Lausnes provides “a bit of a backstory” on the outreach society.

Eleven years ago, Bernie — her husband and the other founding member of All Are Family — was in a coma. It took him months to learn to walk again and the unknown medical issue left him with memory and emotional difficulties.

“Then, seven years ago, he was coming home from work. Two dogs jumped out of their owner’s control and ran onto the highway. When he hit his brakes to avoid killing them, he was rear-ended by a tour bus,” Lausnes explained.

The accident left him with small tears in his brain, torn cartilage in his ribs, his spine bent the wrong way at his neck and a torn tendon in his shoulder.

Lausnes said her husband will always struggle with mobility after the crash.

He finished a self-employment course as COVID-19 hit. After his first year at work, he had his truck with $30,000 in tools stolen.

They reported the incident, but police ultimately told them nothing could be done.

They are still paying off credit cards and loans they used to replace the tools stolen from Bernie’s truck, and having more stolen tools to pay for isn’t an option.

“We simply can’t do this again. We spend almost every spare penny we have on fuel and such to operate the outreach and have just no way of replacing this amount of tools,” Lausnes said. “So today, instead of asking for help to help others, we are asking for help for ourselves.”

In addition to the GoFundMe campaign, donations can be made directly through AAFO.

“Thank you to anyone who can help.”

READ MORE: Interior Health expands downtown Kelowna outreach health centre

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Charity and Donationstheft

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man shot in Vancouver while sitting in a parked car: police
Next story
1,262 more COVID-19 infections in B.C. Friday, 9,574 active cases

Just Posted

On March 29, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced new restrictions halting indoor dinning, closing group fitness classes and banning in-person religious meetings. The new closures are scheduled to last until April 19. The recent closures have impacted Alchemy Studio in Revelstoke, however the business has still held indoor yoga classes. (Facebook)
Revelstoke yoga class fined for defying COVID-19 orders

The RCMP were called to the Alchemy Studio on April 8

The Royal’s 1951 visit to Revelstoke. (Photo by Revelstoke Museum and Archives #17)
PHOTOS: Prince Philip visited Revelstoke – twice

The prince died April 9 at the age of 99

B.C's COVID-19 dashboard shows the peaks and valleys of cases prior to the record daily report of 132 on April 9, 2021. (Dashboard image)
Interior Health has record day of COVID-19 cases

132 cases reported Friday, April 9, more deaths in Vernon hospital outbreak

Bart and Tracey Larson enjoying a Begbie Cream Ale. The couple have been together for 40 years. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
The art of really good beer: Mt. Begbie Brewing celebrates 25 years

Owners Bart and Tracey Larson reflect on their company’s history

Three Lake Country men were fined a total of $11,000 in Kelowna Provincial Court April 8, 2021, for illegally hunting two bull moose in Vernon in 2017, and another two moose in Revelstoke in 2019. (Dave Rothwell Photography)
Three Lake Country men fined $11K total for poaching moose in Vernon, Revelstoke

Four bull moose in total were killed illegally in separate ‘party hunting’ incidents in 2017 and 2019

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan describe vaccine rollout at the legislature, March 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
1,262 more COVID-19 infections in B.C. Friday, 9,574 active cases

Province’s mass vaccination reaches one million people

Saanich Fire Department on the scene after a car crashed into the Walmart in Uptown. (Photo courtesy Dan Wood)
Firefighters free workers trapped in freezer, after senior plows car through B.C. Walmart wall

Driver rammed through wall, 20 feet into Saanich store

Nolan's Pharmasave in downtown Vernon received 200 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines Friday, April 9, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
AstraZeneca vaccines arrive at Vernon pharmacies

Four pharmacies in the city received doses of the COVID-19 inoculant Friday

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

An East Hill resident had their leaf bags torched in front of their home overnight April 8. Less than two weeks prior their garbage can was lit on fire too. (Taryn Allen photo)
Garbage, leaf fires spark fear in North Okanagan

First an East Hill residents’ trash can, then bagged leaves were lit on fire

Okanagan-based All Are Family Outreach Society, which provides support to those struggling from Armstrong to Kelowna, is in need of a new headquarters after leaving a Winfield church in June 2020. (All Are Family Outreach photo)
Okanagan outreach society in ‘desperate’ need after storage unit break-in

All Are Family Outreach had $4,000 in tools stolen from its donation shipping container

A $45,000 grant from the Shuswap Community Foundation (SCF) will allow the SAFE Society’s Transition House to construct three indoor heated and cooled dog kennels with access to an outdoor run for each dog. From left, Lindsay Wong, SCF; Paige Hilland, SAFE Society; Jaylene Bourdon, SAFE Society; Jane Shirley, SAFE Socity; Ineke Hughes, SCF; Judy Moore, SCF; with dogs Tulah and Loki. (Contributed)
Grant to support women with pets in Salmon Arm transition house

Shuswap Community Foundation gives largest grant ever to build shelter, abusers often target pets

A large illuminated heart was installed on the roof of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital May 1, 2020. (VJH Foundation photo)
Three deaths linked to COVID-19 outbreak in Vernon hospital

Interior Health reports two additional deaths at VJH

Passengers make their way through Montreal–Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, Saturday, December 19, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Dining indoors at YLW’s White Spot allowed despite public health orders

Airport post-security restaurants and BC Ferries cafeterias are exempt from the public health order

Most Read