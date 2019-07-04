Lake Country RCMP’s plea to find the rightful owner of property found abandoned near driveway took less than an hour to reunite owner with property. (Morning Star - file photo)

Okanagan owner reunited with stolen property

Kids’ stuff and family photos found abandoned in Lake Country returned after RCMP issue plea

Well, that didn’t take long.

In record time, a Coldstream resident contacted the Lake Country RCMP detachment less than an hour after police turned to the public for their help to find the rightful owners of property found abandoned in a Lake Country driveway Tuesday.

“The Coldstream resident has now been identified by police as the rightful owner of the items found on July 2,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

RELATED: Lake Country RCMP seek to ID family in photos found in recovered items

A local citizen made the early morning discovery Tuesday of numerous children’s items dropped overnight on the edge of her Lake Country area property.

Police responded to the Wall Road area, where they located and seized a large pile of discarded personal belongings.

A child’s car seat, booster seat, and balance bike were among the items seized by police, along with several clothing items, personal accessories, a set of vehicle floor mats and even books. A CD containing what appeared to be dozens of professional photographs taken of a family was also found, alongside a printed photograph of some children.

In an effort to identify the property owner, RCMP released an image of the green Toba pedal-less bike, and one of the photographs stored on the CD.

Both the investigator and complainant’s suspicions were right; the property, which contained children’s items, had been dumped from a stolen vehicle. That Ford SUV had been reported to the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP as taken sometime overnight. The stolen vehicle has since been recovered by RCMP in the North Okanagan and remains part of the ongoing investigation.


