Jon James McMurray. (Instragram photo)

UPDATE: American rapper killed in skydiving accident

Man, 34, dies in skydiving accident Saturday near Westwold, between Vernon and Kamloops

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP and the BC Coroners Service area are investigating the death of a man in a skydiving accident Saturday near Westwold, between Vernon and Kamloops.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP said just before 7 p.m., they responded to the area of the 5100 block of Highway 97 in Westwold for a report of a skydiver who sustained fatal injuries as a result of a parachuting incident.

“The RCMP, along with emergency health services, attended to the private property in Westwold, where a 34-year-old U.S. resident was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

Brett said the investigation into this incident is ongoing and no further information is available for release.

Social media accounts have identified the victim as Jon James McMurray, a freeskier and hip-hop artist who lived in the Los Angeles area with his wife.

Rory Wayne Bushfield posted on Instagram after the incident.

“The sun is not as bright today as it was yesterday when it was shining on my homies last moments. Jon James Mcmurray, my very best, dearest and oldest friend passed yesterday evening in a skydiving accident. He was living his ultimate dream, free and full. May he Rest In Peace. I’m gonna miss him so much. Thanks for all the lessons over the years fee. You were such a good man, you brought up everyone around you and I promise to try my best to live as free as you did. Take care of my girl Sarah up there homie. I love you. All my love to his family and people,” Bushfield said in his post.

Bushfield has since launched a gofundme campaign to raise $10 million to complete McMurray’s creative project and to support the cost of a pending celebration of life.

