The goats are out at Hoof Prints Barnyard. Catharine Vella holds a goat with son Ryder Vella. - Matthew Abrey

Okanagan petting zoo closing its gates

Hoof Prints Barnyard announced, Tuesday night, it will be closing

A beloved petting zoo located near Kelowna’s airport is closing down.

In a Facebook post Tuesday night, Hoof Prints Barnyard said the barn is closing due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

The ethical rescue petting zoo is known for its goat yoga, and opened at its location on Anderson Road in 2015.

READ MORE: Barnyard fun at new Kelowna business

“To all of our valued supporters, it is with deep sadness that I must announce the closure of Hoof Prints Barnyard. Due to unforeseen circumstances, I will not be able to operate the farm this season. I am profoundly grateful for the support that we have received over the past four years from everyone that has come out to enjoy the animals and this little piece of heaven.

READ MORE: Okanagan small businesses shortlisted in grant contest

“I personally feel blessed by the opportunity it provided me to meet so many outstanding people from near and far and to experience the unconditional love from all of my dear pets…deepest gratitude to all of the volunteers that made it possible, I truly couldn’t have done it without you. My hopes are that it provided you all with wonderful memories, laughter and a love of all living things. May those last a lifetime, I know my memories will,” reads the Facebook post.

The petting zoo houses goats, horses, rabbits, guinea pigs and other creatures.

More to come.

READ MORE: Halloween lives in the Central Okanagan

READ MORE: Calf finds home in Kelowna after it’s saved from the slaughterhouse

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
