Okanagan physiotherapist accused of sexual assault facing new charges

New charges have been brought against Vernon physiotherapist Stephen Witvoet.

The B.C. Prosecution Service confirmed that 10 new charges were approved against Witvoet, 47, on Wednesday, June 26.

“The information alleges that the accused sexually assaulted 10 different individuals between June 1, 2009 and April 30, 2015,” said Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the B.C. Prosecution Service in an email to The Morning Star. “The offences are alleged to have occurred at or near Vernon. Mr. Witvoet made his first appearance on this file on June 26. His next appearance is on July 25, 2019.”

Two sexual assaults against two different individuals are alleged to have occurred on or about July 23, 2015 and around Nov. 24, 2016, both at or near Vernon. The trial on these charges commenced on May 21, 2019. A date for the continuation will be set on July 10.

Another single count of information alleging a sexual assault occurred sometime between Sept. 4, 2015 and Nov. 9, 2015 at or near Vernon. The next appearance on this file is July 25, 2019. No plea has been entered on this charge which was sworn on June 7.

Another single count is alleging another sexual assault against a fourth complainant. This assault allegedly occurred between Jan. 1, 2016 and Jan. 31, 2016 at or near Vernon. This information was also sworn June 7, 2019. The next appearance is set for July 25 in Vernon.

Witvoet had been a practicing pysiotherapist in Vernon since 2005. He was arrested in Vernon on June 10.

None of these allegations have been proven in court.

