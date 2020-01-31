A section of the Okanagan Rail Trail will be closed starting Feb. 10 for erosion control. (RDNO map)

Okanagan Rail Trail closed for erosion repairs

Work could take up to eight weeks

Work to repair erosion on the Okanagan Rail Trail is closing the popular spot intermittently for up to eight weeks.

Continued erosion mitigation to sections of the trail will be in motion starting Feb. 10, on portions owned by the Regional District of North Okanagan.

The project will begin with rock and materials being hauled in through the Kekuli Bay trail access.

“Hauling trucks and construction will be active on the trail at this time resulting in a full trail closure south of Kekuli Bay Park at KM 12.5 to designated rock storage locations at KM 7.5 beginning Feb. 10, 2020,” the RDNO states in a press release.

Signage will be placed to advise trail users of the upcoming closure.

“During this time the trail will remain open and accessible in evenings after 5 p.m. and all weekends.”

The full erosion mitigation project is expected to last an estimated eight weeks, weather depending. Further trail closures will be communicated as project updates are received. Residents can visit www.rdno.ca/ORTwork for detailed maps indicating closure sections before planning any trips to the trail.

“Trail users are encouraged to access the RDNO sections of trail from the Kickwillie access point to avoid disruptions,” the district states. “It is intended to get all erosion mitigation work completed before trail use increases in the spring season.”

Past flooding events on Kalamalka Lake led to high water levels that caused serious damage and significantly eroded the Okanagan Rail Trail. The RDNO completed the first phase of this work in September 2019.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Details on Okanagan Rail Trail closures released

READ MORE: North Okanagan Rail Trail feedback 95 per cent positive at Enderby open house

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Ferries takes extra measures to clean vessels following Vancouver coronavirus case
Next story
UPDATE: Crews still clearing rolled semi on Hwy 97A in North Okanagan

Just Posted

Closing to the east, closing to west: Soon to be Revelstuck

Snowfall warning still in effect for Revelstoke area

Descendant of iconic Revelstokian invents tree planting alarm clock

Adam Sorensen is the great grandson of Soren Sorensen, who built trails in the Revelstoke area

Nels Nelsen Ski Jump closed due to avalanche risk

Parks Canada has closed Nels Nelsen Ski Jump in Mount Revelstoke National… Continue reading

Travel advisory issued for Highway 1 over Rogers Pass

DriveBC estimates lengthy closures later today for high avalanche risk

Gas prices varying by 14 cents across the Okanagan

Prices are as low as $113.9 per litre in Penticton and as high as $127.9 in Kelowna

VIDEO: Impeachment witnesses rejected, ensuring Trump’s acquittal

Senate vote was 51-49, despite Republicans Susan Collins and Mitt Romney siding with Democrats

Judge grants Saanich drug smuggler sentencing delay to sell a boat, repay parents

A Canada-U.S. investigation seized guns, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine

In photos: Young pirates storm the Shuswap’s snowy Larch Hills

More than 400 student buccaneers take part in School District #83 event

VIDEO: Here are 10 Super Bowl ads you won’t see in Canada

You can still see them online, after a Dec. 19 Supreme Court of Canada ruling

HERGOTT: Protecting your home

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

North Okanagan chamber president, community pillar passes

Chamber of Commerce president Peter Rotzetter will be missed by many

Navy officer dismissed after dismantling smoke detectors, encouraging smoking on HMCS Calgary

Commanding officer also replaced aboard HMCS Calgary

North Okanagan man found guilty of murder to appeal

William Victor Schneider to return to court in relation to Japanese exchange student murder

Chilliwack on the map for Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival

New acts announced for 28th annual music event

Most Read