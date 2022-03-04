Okanagan rapist to serve 5 years in jail

Darren Webb was sentenced on March 3 in Kelowna

The man who raped and assaulted a woman in Penticton motel will spend five years in jail and the rest of his life on the National Sex Offender database.

Darren Webb, 52, was sentenced in Kelowna’s Supreme Court on March 3 following his trial for aggravated sexual assault and assault causing bodily harm. The sentencing followed a six-day trial.

In addition to the sex offender registration and the jail time, Webb received a 10-year firearm ban.

READ ALSO: Penticton sexual assault stats may not be accurate, says SOWINS

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.