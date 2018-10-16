Okanagan RCMP detachment hosts recruiting, exam sessions

If you’ve contemplated a career with RCMP, register for sessions at West Kelowna detachment

If you’ve ever thought about a career in law enforcement, the RCMP would like to hear from you.

The BC RCMP Recruiting Unit will be in West Kelowna Wednesday, Oct. 24 and Thursday, Oct. 25, to host a career presentation and entrance exam workshop.

The career presentation will offer you the chance to hear first-hand from RCMP recruiters about the exciting career opportunity that awaits you.

“You will learn the details of the recruiting process including the requirements and expectations for applying and how to prepare for each stage,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “If you’ve been thinking of a career within the RCMP and you’re still not sure, but want to know more, this is the presentation for you.”

The career presentation will take place at the West Kelowna RCMP detachment, 2390 Dobbin Road, at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The entrance exam workshop will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, also at the West Kelowna detachment.

The entrance exam workshop is designed to provide you with an opportunity to prepare for the police officer RCMP entrance exam.

“A recruiter will review the various components of the exam and review sample questions,”said Brett. “You will also walk away with general test-taking strategies, tips and study resources to help prepare you for success.”

To register for either the career presentation or entrance exam workshop please call 1-877-726-7472 or email lmd_proactive_recruiting@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Be sure to include the following information:

Your name;

Email address or phone number;

Date and location of presentation;

**Please arrive 15 minutes prior to the presentation with identification**


