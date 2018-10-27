B.C. RCMP located the body of a missing Lake Country man, Martin Cordsen, on Friday, Oct. 26. There are no suspicions of foul play at this time. (File photo)

Okanagan RCMP find body of missing Lake Country man

Remains of Martin Cordsen located on High Rim Trail, near Oyama

The search for a missing Lake Country man, being carried out by officials above Oyama in Lake Country, ended Friday afternoon in tragedy.

On Oct. 26, around 1:30 pm, search and rescue crews located a man’s body in the vicinity of High Rim Trail, located above Oyama in the Central Okanagan. Investigators discovered the remains were of the missing Lake Country man, according to an RCMP spokesperson.

“RCMP sadly confirm that the deceased has been identified, as missing person, Martin Cordsen,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP. “Police have since notified the deceased’s family of his sudden passing.”

However, police do not have any suspicions of foul play in Cordsen’s death, or believe it is related to crime.

“As a result of our investigation to date, police do not believe that criminality was involved in his death, and have now turned the investigation over to the BC Coroners Service,” says O’Donaghey.

The RCMP wish to express their appreciation to officials and volunteers of both the Lake Country Fire Department and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue for their assistance.

The RCMP and Coroners Service have no further information available for release at this time.

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. couple receive postcard mailed 38 years ago
Next story
Snowfall warning issued for stretch of Highway 3

Just Posted

Revelstoke celebrates opening of Queen Victoria Hospital heliport

QVH will be able to transfer critical patients to a higher level of care as quickly as possible

Art in the Park exhibit opens at Revelstoke Fine Arts Centre

11 artists and 17 GASP students’ work are on display until Nov. 16

This is what happens when you die

Ever wonder who is called when the end comes?

Dwayne Voykin appointed as new fire chief in Revelstoke

He currently serves as the assistant fire chief

Revelstoke City Council sits for last meeting of the term

Cannabis business public review policy was discussed

Stompin’ Tom’s ‘The Hockey Song’ inducted into Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

United Steelworkers in B.C. Interior return strike vote

Job action could affect 3,500 union members across three locals in Kelowna, Kamloops and Kootenays

BC man who lost his home to a fire says it was caused by a cosmetic mirror

Wayne Trenholm wants to warn others of the danger

Cannabis trade show exhibitors hopeful for Canadian industry’s future

The products on display provided potential investors and current stakeholders with information on the state of the industry

Snowfall warning issued for stretch of Highway 3

Fifteen to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall along the Paulson Summit to the Kootenay Pass

Okanagan RCMP find body of missing Lake Country man

Remains of Martin Cordsen located on High Rim Trail, near Oyama

How much money do you need to live the life you truly desire?

An Edward Jones survey suggests that $300,000 a year in pre-tax income is what Canadians need for a care-free lifestyle

UPDATE: At least 10 people killed in shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

The shooting was reported near the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighbourhood

VIDEO: B.C. teacher starts kickboxing class to combat poor attendance

Dane Waldal, a teacher at C.H.S.S in Prince Rupert started a program during the school’s “flex” period

Most Read