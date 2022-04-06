Okanagan RCMP officer stabbed during mental health crisis call

The injured officer managed to make an arrest and drive the man and himself to hospital

A Keremeos RCMP officer has been stabbed while attending a mental health call.

The officer was responding to a report of a disturbance around 2 a.m. on April 4. According to the caller, a man known to her was outside her residence screaming for help.

The officer attended the home and was speaking with the caller when the man arrived and indicatedhe was going to harm himself. He then ran inside the home and the officer followed, said RCMP.

Attempts were made to de-escalate the situation before the man stabbed the officer.

Despite being seriously injured, the officer was able to gain control and take the man into custody, driving himself and the man to the local hospital where he was met with back-up.

The officer was treated for a serious, but non-life-threatening stab wound, and has since been released from the hospital.

The man was initially brought to the Penticton RCMP where he was processed and then taken to the hospital under provisions of the Mental Health Act where he remains under medical care. He is facing potential charges including assault with a weapon.

“It is important to me that the public understand the risks our officers take every day in dealing with all kinds of people, and the elevated risk that is associated in dealing with those who are suffering mental health crisis,” said RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter.

“In this case, the man is now receiving the help he so requires, and we will allow the court to determine how best we move forward. This could have been a very different result for both the officer and this man had this officer not had the will to survive, and fight through injury to get himself and the accused to care.”

