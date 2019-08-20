Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Supt. Shawna Baher will be able to add an arrest she made to her next quarterly report to Vernon council. (Morning Star - file photo)

Okanagan RCMP superintendent helps with arrest

Vernon Supt. Shawna Baher arrests man for theft; turns out to be suspect in assault and robbery

Vernon’s top cop helped put the cuffs on an alleged robbery suspect.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP responded to a report of an 84-year-old man assaulted and robbed of property in the 2800 block of 35th Street shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. The victim had been walking in an alley when he was confronted by an unknown man.

During the interaction, the senior was punched in the face, knocking him to the ground, his item was stolen and the suspect fled the scene. Witnesses were able to describe the suspect, however, despite numerous patrols, the suspect was not located. The detachment’s serious crime unit was assigned to investigate.

READ MORE: Knife-wielding man tries to break into Vernon retirement home

Two days later, Monday, July 29, at 9:45 a.m. Vernon-North Okanagan Supt. Shawna Baher was conducting patrols in downtown Vernon when police was alerted to a man breaking into a truck parked in the 2800 block of 31st Street. The witness advised the suspect was seen inside the truck and fled on-foot, taking numerous items. Baher was in the area, found and arrested the suspect for theft under $5,000.

“The witness reported the incident to police immediately which assisted us in taking this man into custody quickly,” said Cpl. Tania Finn, media relations officer with the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP. “As it turns out, the individual arrested by Supt. Baher that morning had been identified as the suspect in the earlier robbery.”

A thorough investigation was completed by responding police officers, the serious crime unit and the forensic identification section.

“The good work done allowed for this individual to be held in custody as he demonstrated he was a risk to the community,” said Finn.

A 20-year-old Vernon is facing numerous charges including robbery, assault causing bodily harm and theft under $5,000. The individual remains in custody pending his next court appearance.


