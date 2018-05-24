Don Nettleton

Okanagan Regional Library names new CEO

Don Nettleton, who has been with ORL for 24 years, takes over from Stephanie Hall

A familiar face has taken over the reins of the Okanagan Regional Library on a permanent basis.

Don Nettleton, who has been with the ORL for nearly a quarter-century, has been named the new CEO, replacing Stephanie Hall who resigned for personal reasons.

“I am humbled, grateful, and excited to be given this opportunity by the board to be the fifth leader in the ORL history,” said Nettleton, who had been named interim CEO following Hall’s resignation. “Having closely worked with the past two leaders, I know that I have big shoes to fill but the ORL is in the position where I will be working with a very talented and strong management team to continue to develop and evolve the library so that it remains as relevant and loved in the 21st century as it has been in the past.”

Nettleton is a CPA-CA, whose background before coming to the ORL included various financial positions as well as teaching high school. He has worked very closely with the board in providing leadership in the budget and capital planning for the ORL, as well as many facets of the strategic plan. Nettleton will continue with some of the great work that Hall and her predecessors had started.

In the 24 years Nettleton has been with ORL, every single branch with the exception of Cherryville has moved or been renovated. He was involved in the planning and oversaw the building of four libraries: Vernon, Summerland, Okanagan Falls and the new ORL administrative centre.

“We have a very strong management team, and under Don’s leadership, the ORL is on a steady, visionary and progressive course that will serve us well into the future,” said board chairperson, Vernon councillor Catherine Lord.

Established in 1936, the Okanagan Regional Library (ORL) is the 16th largest library system in Canada, serving over 370,000 residents through 29 branches.


newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
